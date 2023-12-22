WFA Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WFA Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

