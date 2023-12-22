WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 1,969 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

