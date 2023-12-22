WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 324 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.18. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

