WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 54 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WFA Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $247.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

