WFA Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

