Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 5.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $522,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $355,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.60 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

