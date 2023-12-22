Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

