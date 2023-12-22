Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 810,728 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810,728 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.