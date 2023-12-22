Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 5.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.