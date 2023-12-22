WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 9,710 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 336,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.