WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.53. The stock had a trading volume of 381,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,231. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

