WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $67,166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $219.37. 16,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,420. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $219.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $201.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

