WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 123 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.51. 739,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.84. The firm has a market cap of $349.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

