WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,312,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,212,000 after purchasing an additional 181,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

