WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.00. 304,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,803. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

