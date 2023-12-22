WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,737. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.19 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

