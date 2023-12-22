WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.23. 1,774,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

