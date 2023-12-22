WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $18.45 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.



Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,982. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

