WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $50.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.