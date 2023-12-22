WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $589,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,594. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $30,077.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at $407,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

