WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $836,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,769. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

