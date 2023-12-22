WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.45. 648,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,236. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

