WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 274,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

