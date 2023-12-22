WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 170.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

