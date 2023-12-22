WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,441,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,968. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.