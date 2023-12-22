WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $136,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,318,355. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.