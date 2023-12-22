WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $136,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,318,355. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.
In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
