WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $300,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 897,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,300. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

