WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $596,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,068. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

