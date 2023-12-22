WoodTrust Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,353. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

