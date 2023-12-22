WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,175 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $278.20. The company had a trading volume of 383,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,662. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $279.27.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

