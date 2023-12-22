WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,850 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.44. 439,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

