WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $436.46. 76,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

