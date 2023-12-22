WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 150,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $418,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.36. 111,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.