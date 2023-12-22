WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 304 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $95.48. 1,080,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,566,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

