World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

