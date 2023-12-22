Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.2 %

WS opened at $30.04 on Friday. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.