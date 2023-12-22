X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.71

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 506514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,052,000 after acquiring an additional 360,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,401 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 613,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 204,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 304,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares during the period.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

