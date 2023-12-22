Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.02

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 135133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 590,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 163,650 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

