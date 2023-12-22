Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

