Zacks Research Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report released on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,535,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.