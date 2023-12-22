ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 1,623,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,737,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after buying an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,342,000 after buying an additional 710,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.