Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $133.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,970. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

