180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 3,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $11,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 236,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Further Reading

