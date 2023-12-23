27,066 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $194.82 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.88 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.63.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

