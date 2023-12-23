3,681 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,681 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $155.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

