3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Shares Up 1%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.56. 60,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 84,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

3i Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

