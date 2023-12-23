6,590 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $55.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

