900 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 756,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,477. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.