9,217 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

