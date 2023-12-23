AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AAR has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,322,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AAR by 726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.